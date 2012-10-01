TBILISI Oct 1 Georgian opposition leader
Bidzina Ivanishvili said he believed his opposition coalition
had won a parliamentary election on Monday, despite the ruling
party's own claim of victory.
Shortly after a spokeswoman for President Mikheil
Saakashvili's United National Movement said the ruling party
would have a majority in the 150-seat parliament, Ivanishvili
said he expected his Georgian Dream to win at least 100 seats.
The rival claims could open the way to a post-election
standoff. Any instability would worry the West because of the
Caucasus country's role as a conduit for Caspian Sea energy
supplies to Europe and its pivotal location between Russia,
Iran, Turkey and Central Asia.