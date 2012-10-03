MOSCOW Oct 3 Russia said on Wednesday it hoped
the election victory in Georgia of billionaire Bidzina
Ivanishvili's opposition coalition will help normalise relations
between the two neighbours, which fought a brief war in 2008.
Moscow and Tbilisi broke diplomatic ties after Georgian
forces were routed in five days in August 2008 in a war that
ended with Russia recognising breakaway South Ossetia and
Abkhazia as independent states.
"It is obvious that Georgian society has voted for changes.
We hope in the end they will allow Georgia to start the
normalisation, establishment of constructive and respectful
relations with neighbours," Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman
Alexander Lukashevich said in a statement.
"Such development would be welcomed in Russia," he added.
Russia sent its army to South Ossetia after Georgian forces
attacked it, saying they wanted to restore constitutional order.
Georgia, a strategically located Caucasus state of 4.5 million,
says Russian-backed separatists provoked the attack.
Ivanishvili, likely to become the former Soviet republic's
new prime minister, has called on President Mikheil Saakashvili,
a staunch U.S. ally, to resign following his United National
Movement's defeat in Monday's election.