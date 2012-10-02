WASHINGTON Oct 2 The United States praised
Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili on Tuesday for conceding
his party lost parliamentary elections and asking the victorious
coalition to form a government.
State Department spokeswoman Victoria Nuland said she
thought that Saakashvili's concession may bode well for
cooperation between the new government and the president, who is
due to step down next year.
"There had been a lot of charges back and forth, a lot of
hot rhetoric but ... the signal that President Saakashvili sent
by a) conceding and b) saying he would ask them to form a
government and that they would work together -- president and
new government -- sends a very good signal," Nuland added.
Saakashvili conceded to the Georgian Dream opposition
coalition, led by billionaire tycoon Bidzina Ivanishvili, who
has promised to ease tensions with Moscow, four years after
Georgia, a staunch U.S. ally, lost a war with Russia.
Saakashvili's acceptance that his United National Movement
party will go into opposition increased the chances of Georgia's
first peaceful transfer of power between rival parties since the
Soviet Union collapsed in 1991. However, it may yield an uneasy
cohabitation between Ivanishvili, who is likely to become prime
minister, and Saakashvili before his scheduled departure next
year.
Instability in the Caucasus country would worry the West
because it is a conduit for Caspian Sea energy supplies to
Europe and has a strategic location on the Black Sea between
former Soviet master Russia and Iran, Turkey and central Asia.