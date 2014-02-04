* Georgia sets sights on eventual EU membership
* Prime minister worried by events in Ukraine
* Georgia wants clarity on bid to join NATO
By Adrian Croft
BRUSSELS, Feb 4 Georgia is determined to sign a
trade and cooperation agreement with the European Union by
August and will not be pushed off course by Russian pressure as
Ukraine was, Georgian Prime Minister Irakly Garibashvili said on
Tuesday.
"Nothing will stop us ... We see our future in the European
Union," Garibashvili told Reuters during his first visit to
Brussels since he became prime minister in November.
The EU's policy of strengthening ties with ex-Soviet states
suffered a setback in November when Ukraine, under pressure from
Russia, declined to sign a planned trade accord with the EU,
opting for closer ties with Moscow instead.
Two months earlier, Armenia chose to join a customs union
led by Moscow rather than pursue closer ties with the EU.
That left Georgia and Moldova as the only two ex-Soviet
states to give preliminary backing to free trade agreements with
the EU at a summit in Lithuania last November.
Some EU officials fear those countries could yet come under
pressure from Russia to change their minds in the months before
the agreements are signed.
Georgia and the 28-nation EU have agreed to sign their
agreement no later than August, Garibashvili said.
Georgia, a country of 4.5 million people that lies on a
crucial oil and gas transit route from the Caspian Sea to
Europe, is less dependent on Russia than Ukraine, and Moscow's
leverage is not as great, Garibashvili said.
"We heard a number of concerns about the potential risks and
threats or pressure coming from Russia (before the agreement is
signed), and we heard many times that they compare Ukraine to
Georgia. Well, Ukraine is a different story, it is an absolutely
different story," he said.
BARBED WIRE
Russia has already exerted some pressure by installing
barbed-wire fences last year on the border of Georgia's
breakaway province of South Ossetia, he said.
Moscow recognised South Ossetia and another rebel province,
Abkhazia, as independent states after Russia's brief 2008 war
with Georgia.
Garibashvili said Georgia was extremely concerned about
developments in Ukraine, rocked by months of protests against
President Viktor Yanukovich's decision to spurn the EU, and that
Ukraine's tilt towards Russia should lead Europe to speed up the
process of integrating Georgia with the EU.
He said he had discussed with EU leaders how to intensify
economic cooperation both before and after Georgia signs the
trade and cooperation pact which he hopes will be a stepping
stone to Georgia's goal of joining the EU one day.
A conference for potential investors in Georgia will be held
in Brussels in June, he said, adding that the national economy
should expand by 5-6 percent this year.
Garibashvili, who will hold talks with NATO
Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen on Wednesday, said
joining the Western military alliance remained a priority for
Georgia.
NATO promised eventual membership to Georgia in 2008, but
the mood cooled after its war with Russia.
Garibashvili is an ally of billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili,
who quit as prime minister in November, saying his job was done
now his rival Mikheil Saakashvili was no longer president.
The European Union has been worried by the arrest of several
former ministers and other officials, including a former prime
minister, and some fear Saakashvili could suffer the same fate
now he has stepped down.
After talks with Garibashvili on Tuesday, European Council
President Herman Van Rompuy said prosecutions must be
"evidence-based, impartial and fully in line with democratic
values".
Garibashvili said the new Georgian government had never
applied selective justice. He refused to give a guarantee that
Saakashvili would never face any charges, however, saying
"nobody is above the law".
