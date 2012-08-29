TBILISI Aug 29 Georgian Interior Ministry
forces have killed 11 suspected militants in exchanges of
gunfire in which three Georgian troops were also killed near the
border with Russia, the Georgian Interior Ministry said on
Wednesday.
Five other Interior Ministry officers have been wounded
during an operation against unidentified gunmen who seized
several hostages near the border with Russia's Dagestan region,
ministry spokeswoman Salome Makharadze said.
The fighting could increase tension between Russia and
pro-Western Georgia, which remain deeply at odds after a
five-day war in August 2008 over two Moscow-backed separatist
regions.