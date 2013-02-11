TBILISI Feb 11 Georgia aims to double foreign
direct investments to $2 billion this year, helped by a new
sovereign wealth fund it is hiring international banks to
promote, the fund's chief executive said on Monday.
The vehicle will succeed the state-owned Partnership Fund,
created in 2011 to attract investments from abroad, and focus on
co-financing projects in the energy agriculture, real estate and
industrial sectors.
Involving international banks as advisers will help it meet
'best practice' investor guidelines, Irakly Kovzanadze - who
also runs the Partnership Fund - told Reuters on Monday in an
interview.
"We are in talks with JP Morgan, Credit Suisse and others,
who have experience of international asset management. They will
participate in the management of a future sovereign fund and
...will advise us," Irakly Kovzanadze said in an interview.
Revenues for the fund, which has not yet been renamed, will
come mainly from dividends from the state-owned rail, oil and
gas businesses and profits on its own investments.
It will be structured along the lines of Russia's Direct
Investment Fund, which was set up in 2011 to co-invest in
projects backed by foreign private equity and sovereign wealth
funds.
Kovzanadze became head of the Partnership Fund after a new
government was formed by billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili, who
defeated the party of President Mikheil Saakashvili in
parliamentary elections last October.
Saakashvili, leader of Georgia's democratic 'rose'
revolution of 2003, has attempted to tackle corruption and
attract foreign investment as part of a liberal reform programme
that helped boost growth in the Caucasus state.
Some businesses, however, have criticised him for creating
monopolies, establishing state control over firms and for
failing to provide clarity in tax law.
The Ivanishvili government has pledged to eliminate those
problems and Kovzanadze believes that it will be more successful
in attracting foreign investors.
"I expect about $2 billion in FDI this year, up from about
$1 billion estimated in 2012," Kovzanadze said.
"Investors need stability, guarantees of property rights, an
impartial judicial system and financial stability."
He expects investors from neighbouring Azerbaijan and Turkey
as well as Kazakhstan and Russia to be among the first to
express interest.
Georgian exports should soon begin flowing back to Russia,
after Moscow agreed in principle this month to lift an embargo
in a step towards rebuilding relations between the two
countries, which fought a five-day war in August 2008.
"I expect interest from Russian investors. There is interest
already," Kovzanadze said.
(Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by John Stonestreet)