TBILISI, Sept 9 Georgia's economic growth slowed to 2.6 percent in the first seven months of 2015, down from 6.2 percent in the same period last year as it felt the impact of a plunge in the value of the Russian rouble and economic problems in the country's main trade partners.

Gross domestic product grew 4.7 percent overall last year, missing the government's initial forecast of a 6 percent rise, the National Statistics service said on Wednesday.

The former Soviet republic, which is traversed by pipelines carrying Caspian oil and gas from Azerbaijan to Europe, has also suffered a decline in exports and remittances and the government deficit is rising.

Growth has slowed each month since the beginning of this year compared with the same month in 2014. The July figure of 3 percent was down from 7.2 percent a year ago.

The Georgian parliament confirmed a government decision to cut the country's growth forecast for this year to 2.0 percent from 5 percent, and decided to reduce budget spending by 160 million lari ($67 million), pointing to serious problems in the economy. ($1=2.38 lari) (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Keith Weir)