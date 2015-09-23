TBILISI, Sept 23 The Georgian government targets
3 percent economic growth in 2016, up from 2 percent expected
this year, the country's prime minister said on Wednesday.
Irakly Garibashvili said at a government meeting that the
draft budget for next year projected annual inflation at 4.5
percent, down from 5-6 percent expected this year.
The draft, which was approved by the government on Wednesday
and was due to be submitted to the parliament, set the budget
deficit at 3 percent, the same as in 2015.
Georgia's economic growth slowed to 2.6 percent in the first
half of this year compared with 6 percent in the same period
last year.
Gross domestic product grew 4.7 percent last year, missing
the government's initial forecast of 6 percent.
The former Soviet republic's economy is suffering the
side-effects of a fall in the Russian rouble. Georgia has
also suffered a decline in exports and remittances and the
government deficit is rising.
The Georgian parliament confirmed the government's decision
to halve the country's growth forecast for this year to 2.0
percent from 5 percent earlier this year, and decided to reduce
budget spending by 160 million lari ($66 million), pointing to
serious problems in the economy.
($1=2.41 lari)
