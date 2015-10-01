TBILISI Oct 1 Georgia's economic growth slowed
to 2.8 percent in January-August, down from 6.1 percent in the
same period last year, the National Statistics service said on
Thursday.
The former Soviet republic, which is traversed by pipelines
carrying Caspian oil and gas from Azerbaijan to Europe, has
suffered the side-effects of a plunge in the Russian rouble
and a decline in exports and remittances.
Growth has slowed each month since the beginning of this
year compared with the same month in 2014. The August figure of
2.3 percent was down from 5.2 percent a year before.
Parliament confirmed in July a cut in the official growth
forecast for this year to 2.0 percent from 5 percent and
approved a 160 million lari ($67 million) reduction in budget
spending, pointing to serious problems in the economy.
Gross domestic product grew 4.7 percent overall last year,
missing the government's initial forecast of a 6 percent rise.
($1=2.39 lari)
(Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Catherine Evans)