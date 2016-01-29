TBILISI Jan 29 Georgia's economic growth rate slowed to 2.8 percent in 2015 from 4.6 percent in 2014, the National Statistics service said on Friday.

The former Soviet republic, through which pipelines carry Caspian oil and gas from Azerbaijan to Europe, has been hit by a decline in exports and remittances and a plunge in the Russian rouble.

(Reporting by Margarita Antidze; editing by John Stonestreet)