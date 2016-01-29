(Adds 2016 forecast)

TBILISI Jan 29 Georgia's economic growth rate slowed to 2.8 percent in 2015 from 4.6 percent in 2014, the national statistics service said on Friday.

The former Soviet republic, through which pipelines carry Caspian oil and gas from Azerbaijan to Europe, has been hit by a decline in exports and remittances and a plunge in the Russian rouble.

In November, parliament approved a 30 million lari ($12 million) rise in budget spending while predicting a 155 million lari fall in budget revenues, the second such revision in four months.

Pointing to serious problems in the economy, it cut its 2015 growth forecast in July to 2.0 percent from 5 percent.

In October, Economy Minister Dmitry Kumsishvili forecast 3 percent, anticipating at least $1.7 billion in foreign direct investment.

The government expects 3 percent economic growth in 2016.

