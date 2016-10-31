TBILISI Oct 31 Georgia's economic growth rate slowed to 1.5 percent year-on-year in September from 2.9 percent the month before, the National Statistics Service said on Monday, highlighting the impact of a fall in exports and remittances.

The former Soviet republic, where economic growth was 2.2 percent in the same month a year ago, has also been hit by a a plunge in the Russian rouble.

Although the situation had been improving since April, with the lari stabilising and remittances and imports growing again, Georgia's currency began to depreciate again in September.

Georgia, whose territory is criss-crossed by pipelines carrying Caspian oil and gas from Azerbaijan to Europe, saw its economy expand by 2.6 percent in the first nine months of the year, compared with the same period a year before, when growth was running at 2.7 percent.

The government has said it expects 3 percent growth in 2016, compared with 2.8 percent in 2015 and 4.6 percent in 2014. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Alexander Smith)