* Irakly Garibashvili also reaffirms pro-Western course
* Ivanishvili quits, PM post now most powerful in country
By Margarita Antidze
TBILISI, Nov 20 Georgia's new premier said on
Wednesday his government would stick to the ex-Soviet republic's
pro-Western course but also try to mend relations with Russia,
Tbilisi's old Soviet master and adversary in a five-day war in
2008.
Parliament confirmed Irakly Garibashvili and his cabinet by
a vote of 93-19, completing a political transition that has
ended almost a decade of dominance by former president Mikheil
Saakashvili, who avidly sought integration with the West.
The South Caucasus country of 4.5 million, which is crossed
by pipelines that carry Caspian Sea oil and gas to Europe, has
warm ties with Washington and hopes eventually to sign an
association agreement bringing it closer to European Union.
A more distant goal is membership in the NATO defence
alliance, a prospect Russia strongly opposes.
"Georgia's aspiration for EU and NATO membership is the only
right way for us ... We will continue to move towards Europe
step by step," Garibashvili, 31, said in an address to
parliament before the vote. "The government will also try to
overcome a crisis in relations with Russia."
Garibashvili takes over from Bidzina Ivanishvili, a
billionaire who became prime minister after leading an
opposition coalition to victory over Saakashvili's party in an
October 2012 parliamentary election.
Ivanishvili, who entered politics just two years ago after a
business career in which he made a fortune estimated at $5.3
billion, made efforts to maintain good ties with the West while
improving them with Moscow.
Ivanishvili stepped down after ally Georgy Margvelashvili
was sworn in as president on Sunday, saying the departure of
Saakashvili, a bitter rival, meant his job was done.
He handed Garibashvili, a former interior minister who is
also a close ally, the task of treading a political tightrope
between Russia and the West.
Ivanishvili, whose party's dominance of parliament enabled
him to eclipse Saakashvili politically over the past year,
succeeded in opening the Russian market for Georgian wine,
mineral water and fruit after bans imposed in 2006.
But Georgian-Russian tensions still run high five years
after the war over two Moscow-backed breakaway regions of
Georgia in August 2008, and diplomatic relations have not been
restored.
Under changes to the constitution that transfer many of the
president's responsibilities to the prime minister, Garibashvili
becomes the country's most powerful politician.
He is in charge of foreign as well as economic policy in a
nation where poverty is a problem and growth has slowed after
years of robust expansion.
Gross domestic product increased just 1.5 percent in the
second quarter of this year, down from 8.2 percent in the same
period a year ago.
Underscoring persistent political divisions, lawmakers from
Saakashvili's party did not vote for the new cabinet, in which
the only newcomer is Interior Minister Alexander Chikaidze.
(Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Steve
Gutterman/Mark Heinrich)