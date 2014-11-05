* Free Democrats leave the ruling coalition
By Margarita Antidze
TBILISI, Nov 5 Georgia's foreign minister quit
on Wednesday and one of six parties in the ruling coalition
pulled out, depriving it of a parliamentary majority in a rift
over the pace of integration with the West.
Foreign Minister Maya Panjikidze, who cited threats to
Georgia's pro-Western course, and a junior minister resigned
following the dismissal of the former Soviet republic's
pro-Western defence minister by Prime Minister Irakly
Garibashvili.
Garibashvili said he remained committed to closer Western
ties - a trend viewed with suspicion by Russia which regards
ex-Soviet republics still as within its sphere of interest.
Georgia blundered into a five-day war with Russia in 2008
and former Soviet Ukraine's drive for closer integration with
the West has brought it into conflict with Moscow. Kiev is
grappling with an uprising by pro-Russian rebels in its eastern
territories.
For Georgia the balance between ties with Russia, an
important trading partner, and the West remain sensitive.
The defection of the Free Democrats, led by sacked minister
Irakly Alasania, from the Georgian Dream coalition, increases
political instability in the country of 4.5 million crossed by
pipelines carrying Caspian oil and gas from Azerbaijan to
Europe.
"We have left the coalition," Alasania declared after his
party met other leaders of the coalition to discuss the crisis.
The Free Democrats have 10 of the coalition's 83 seats in
the 150-seat assembly. The coalition will now need the backing
of independent deputies for a majority but a confidence vote
must be called only if seven or more of the 20 cabinet members
are replaced.
The tensions in the coalition highlight Georgia's
difficulties trying to pursue its goals of joining NATO and the
European Union without antagonising Moscow.
Alasania had irked Garibashvili by saying the arrests of
several officials in his ministry were politically motivated and
meant to undermine supporters of better relations with the West.
"Georgia's Euro-Atlantic integration is the most important
thing for me and my team," Panjikidze told a news conference at
which she said four deputy ministers were quitting with her.
"My team and I cannot hide the threats that our country
faces now," she said, announcing she was quitting Georgian
Dream.
Alexy Petriashvili, a member of the Free Democrats, also
resigned as state minister for European and Euro-Atlantic
integration.
NO CHANGE IN POLICY
Garibashvili said suggestions by Alasania and his allies
that the country's pro-Western foreign policy was under threat
were unfounded.
"Our foreign policy course is unchanged. It is
irreversible," he said in a statement. "Those ridiculous and
naive statements of course will have no effect at all."
Garibashvili said Mindia Janelidze, secretary of a council
overseeing security, will replace Alasania as defence minister
and said his critics' statements and actions amounted to
sabotage that could harm Georgia's interests.
President Georgy Margvelashvili said the crisis posed "a
threat to the efficient functioning" of state institutions and
to Georgia's quest for Euro-Atlantic integration.
Margvelashvili urged the government to discuss
implementation of the association agreement with the European
Union as well as a cooperation package with NATO that had been
drafted by the Alliance at a summit in September.
"A change of Georgia's European course is impossible, but at
the same time we should ask the question how efficient our
service is in implementation of our people's choice." .
Western countries have expressed concern that the Georgian
Dream government, first formed under billionaire Bidzina
Ivanishvili in 2012, has persecuted political opponents and used
selective justice against them.
Dozens of ex-officials, including a former prime minister,
defence and interior minister and the mayor of the capital
Tbilisi, have been arrested on charges such as abuse of power
and corruption since the coalition came to power.
