Oct 12 Georgia Healthcare Group Plc, a unit of
Bank of Georgia Holdings Plc, said it intended to raise
$100 million via an initial public offering in London, as
investor appetite for health-related offerings grows.
Georgia Healthcare, the largest healthcare services provider
in Georgia, said it would use the net proceeds to renovate and
develop recently bought healthcare facilities, fund expansion
plans and reduce debt.
Citigroup Global Markets Ltd and Jefferies International Ltd
will be joint financial advisers and joint global coordinators.
Numis Securities, Renaissance Capital, and Galt & Taggart are
acting as co-lead managers, the company said.
Georgia Healthcare, which also provides medical insurance,
reported revenue of GEL 108.8 million ($46.1 million) in the
first half of 2015.
($1 = 2.3600 laris)
