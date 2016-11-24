TBILISI Nov 24 The International Monetary Fund
forecasts Georgia's gross domestic product will grow 2.7 percent
in 2016 and by 4 percent in 2017, the fund said on Thursday.
"The Georgian economy has shown resilience and continues to
recover from the external shock, although at a slower pace than
initially envisaged," the IMF said in a statement after the
Fund's mission visit to the ex-Soviet country.
The IMF had earlier predicted 3.4 percent economic growth in
Georgia in 2016 and 5.2 percent in 2017, although the Fund's
representative told Reuters earlier this month that its growth
forecasts could be downgraded.
(Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Alexander Winning)