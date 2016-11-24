TBILISI Nov 24 The International Monetary Fund forecasts Georgia's gross domestic product will grow 2.7 percent in 2016 and by 4 percent in 2017, the fund said on Thursday.

"The Georgian economy has shown resilience and continues to recover from the external shock, although at a slower pace than initially envisaged," the IMF said in a statement after the Fund's mission visit to the ex-Soviet country.

The IMF had earlier predicted 3.4 percent economic growth in Georgia in 2016 and 5.2 percent in 2017, although the Fund's representative told Reuters earlier this month that its growth forecasts could be downgraded. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Alexander Winning)