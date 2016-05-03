TBILISI, May 3 Consumer prices in Georgia declined by 0.6 percent in April in month-on-month terms after declining by 0.3 percent in March, the State Statistics Service said on Tuesday. Annual inflation in April was 3.2 percent, up from 2.5 percent in April 2015, but down from 4.1 percent in March 2016. CONSUMER PRICE INDEX Apr 16 March Apr 15 16 to previous month -0.6 -0.3 +0.3 to previous year +3.2 +4.1 +2.5 (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Angus MacSwan)