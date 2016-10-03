TBILISI, Oct 3 Consumer prices in Georgia were up 0.3 percent in September in month-on-month terms after rising by 0.4 percent in August, the State Statistics Service said on Monday. Annual inflation in September was up 0.1 percent. CONSUMER PRICE INDEX Sept 16 Aug 16 Sept 15 to previous month +0.3 +0.4 +1.1 to previous year +0.1 +0.9 +5.2 (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Alexander Winning)