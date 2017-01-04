TBILISI, Jan 4 Consumer prices in Georgia were up 1 percent in December in month-on-month terms after rising by 0.6 percent in November, the State Statistics Service said on Wednesday. Annual inflation in December was 1.8 percent. CONSUMER PRICE INDEX Dec 16 Nov 16 Dec 15 to previous month +1.0 +0.6 -0.6 to previous year +1.8 +0.2 +4.9 (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Louise Ireland)