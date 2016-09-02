BRIEF-Tidewater commences prepackaged chapter 11 cases
* Tidewater commences prepackaged chapter 11 cases pursuant to restructuring support agreement
TBILISI, Sept 2 Consumer prices in Georgia were up 0.4 percent in August in month-on-month terms after rising by 0.2 percent in July, the State Statistics Service said on Friday. Annual inflation in August was up 0.9 percent, slowing from August last year and from July 2016. CONSUMER PRICE INDEX Aug 16 July 16 Aug 15 to previous month +0.4 +0.2 +1.0 to previous year +0.9 +1.5 +5.4 (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Angus MacSwan)
TOKYO, May 18 The dollar wallowed near six-month lows against a basket of major currencies on Thursday as the U.S. political crisis appeared to deepen, and likely to delay any efforts by President Donald Trump to carry out his economic stimulus plans.