BRIEF-Eiffage price guidance is 77 Euros to market- Bookrunner
* bookrunner says price guidance is 77 Euros to market Further company coverage:
TBILISI, Dec 2 Consumer prices in Georgia were up 0.6 percent in November in month-on-month terms after rising by 0.5 percent in October, the State Statistics Service said on Friday. Annual inflation in November was 0.2 percent. CONSUMER PRICE INDEX Nov 16 Oct 16 Nov 15 to previous month +0.6 +0.5 +0.3 to previous year +0.2 -0.2 +6.3 (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)
* bookrunner says price guidance is 77 Euros to market Further company coverage:
OTTAWA, May 15 Canadian home resales fell in April as a government move to cool the long housing boom sent buyers to the sidelines and sparked a spike of new listings, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Monday.