TBILISI, Dec 2 Consumer prices in Georgia were up 0.6 percent in November in month-on-month terms after rising by 0.5 percent in October, the State Statistics Service said on Friday. Annual inflation in November was 0.2 percent. CONSUMER PRICE INDEX Nov 16 Oct 16 Nov 15 to previous month +0.6 +0.5 +0.3 to previous year +0.2 -0.2 +6.3 (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)