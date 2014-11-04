TBILISI Nov 4 Georgia's Prime Minister Irakly
Garibashvili sacked his defence minister on Tuesday hours after
he criticised the arrests of several officials in his ministry
as politically motivated and aimed at those who favour better
relations with the West.
Defence Minister Irakly Alasania, one of the most
pro-Western ministers in the coalition government, earlier
denounced the detention of one former and four serving defence
ministry officials last week, as well as new charges against
several army medical officers on Tuesday.
"I want to unambiguously state that this is obviously
politically motivated," Alasania, whose Free Democrats party is
in the ruling Georgian Dream coalition, told reporters.
"I want to clearly state that this is an attack on Georgia's
Euro-Atlantic choice," he said, referring to Georgia's stated
interest in joining NATO and its recent trade deal with the
European Union.
"This is an attack on the structure, which ... is
distinguished by its successful reforms and is distinguished on
the path of achieving this foreign policy goal," he said.
Garibashvili called Alasania's remarks "irresponsible."
The State Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic
Integration Alexy Petriashvili, also from the Free Democrats,
said after the announcement he will send his resignation letter
to Garibashvili on Wednesday.
Western countries have expressed concern that Georgia's
government, first formed under billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili,
has used selective justice and political persecution against
opponents.
The defence ministry officials placed in pre-trial detention
were from the procurement department and the general staff's
communications and IT unit. Prosecutors have charged them with
misspending over 4 million lari ($2.3 million) in a suspected
sham tender to lay fibre optic cables last year.
Lawyers said their clients denied the charges and planned to
appeal against their detention. The defence ministry said in a
statement it had carried out the procurement "in full compliance
with Georgian legislation".
Garibashvili said Mindia Janelidze, a secretary of the state
security and crisis management council at the premier's office
and a close ally, would replace Alasania as defence minister.
(Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)