* Defence minister criticised arrests of defence officials
* Says case against defence officials politically motivated
* Euro-Atlantic integration minister also resigns
* Ruling Georgian Dream coalition faces crisis
(Adds more details, quotes, comments, background)
By Margarita Antidze
TBILISI, Nov 4 Georgian Prime Minister Irakly
Garibashvili fired his defence minister on Tuesday hours after
he criticised the arrests of several officials in his ministry
as politically motivated and aimed at those who favour better
relations with the West.
The move could trigger a crisis in the governing six-party
Georgian Dream coalition, with sacked defence minister Irakly
Alasania's Free Democrats party now mulling whether to leave the
government and jeopardise its majority in parliament.
Alasania, one of the most pro-Western and most popular
ministers, had earlier denounced the detention of one former and
four serving ministry officials last week, as well as new
charges filed against several army medical officers on Tuesday.
"I want to unambiguously state that this is obviously
politically motivated," he told reporters.
"I want to clearly state that this is an attack on Georgia's
Euro-Atlantic choice," he said, referring to Georgia's stated
interest in joining NATO and its recent trade deal with the
European Union.
"This is an attack on the structure, which ... is
distinguished by its successful reforms and is distinguished on
the path of achieving this foreign policy goal," he said.
Garibashvili called Alasania's remarks "irresponsible."
"Instead of contributing to the investigation in order to
help establish objective truth in the case, Irakly Alasania's
actions are causing a politicisation of the defence ministry and
of the armed forces, which is categorically inadmissible for me
and which negatively affects our country's security and the
efficiency of the government's work," Garibashvili said.
Alexy Petriashvili, State Minister for European and
Euro-Atlantic Integration and also from the Free Democrats, said
after the announcement he would tender his resignation by letter
to Garibashvili on Wednesday.
WESTERN CONCERNS
Western countries have expressed concern that the Georgian
Dream government, first formed under billionaire Bidzina
Ivanishvili in 2012, has persecuted political opponents and used
selective justice against them.
Dozens of ex-officials, including a former prime minister,
defence and interior minister and the mayor of the capital
Tbilisi, have been arrested on charges such as abuse of power
and corruption since the coalition came to power.
The defence ministry officials placed in pre-trial detention
were from the procurement department and the general staff's
communications and IT unit. Prosecutors have charged them with
misspending over 4 million lari ($2.3 million) in a suspected
sham tender to lay fibre optic cables last year.
Lawyers said their clients denied the charges and planned to
appeal against their detention. The defence ministry said in a
statement it had carried out the procurement "in full compliance
with Georgian legislation".
Garibashvili said Mindia Janelidze, a secretary of the state
security and crisis management council at the premier's office
and a close ally, would replace Alasania as defence minister.
Alasania said his party would announce on Wednesday whether
it would stay in the coalition or bolt. The Free Democrats have
10 of the coalition's 85 seats in the 150-seat parliament, and
runs two more ministries - justice and foreign affairs.
"It will be difficult for the coalition in parliament
without the 10 Free Democrat mandates," said David
Berdzenishvili, a lawmaker from the Republican Party, another
member of the coalition.
The Free Democrats also plan to re-elect Alasania as its
leader at a congress on Saturday. He quit that post when he was
appointed defence minister two years ago.
President Georgy Margvelashvili said soon after Alasania's
statement that the coalition crisis posed "a threat to the
efficient functioning" of state institutions, as well as to
Georgia's quest for Euro-Atlantic integration.
(Editing by Mark Heinrich)