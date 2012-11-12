* Georgia's new premier chooses Brussels for first trip
* Arrests raise fears of score-settling by new government
* PM indicates ties with EU and NATO rank ahead of Russia
(Updates with Ivanishvili's Brussels visit)
By Adrian Croft and Jana Mlcochova
BRUSSELS/PRAGUE, Nov 12 NATO and European Union
leaders upbraided Georgian Prime Minister Bidzina Ivanishvili on
Monday over the arrest of political opponents as he visited
Brussels to try to bolster ties with the West.
Ivanishvili, a billionaire whose coalition won a
parliamentary election last month, has been accused by opponents
of being too close to Russia, but signalled by making Brussels
his first foreign destination that relations with the West were
his priority.
Fears of political score-settling have been raised by the
detention of a former interior minister and two army commanders
on suspicion of insulting servicemen a year ago.
They have not been charged but could be jailed for up to
eight years if found guilty of abuse of power. The commanders
have been freed on bail but the ex-minister is still being held.
"I'm extremely concerned about the development we have seen
since (the elections), not least related to recent arrests of
political opponents in Georgia," NATO Secretary-General Anders
Fogh Rasmussen said during a visit to Prague.
"It's for the legal system, the judicial system, in Georgia
to sort out these cases. But of course it's important that such
trials are not undermined by political interference."
The 56-year-old Ivanishvili, who made his fortune mainly in
Russia, has vowed to take action against former officials
suspected of wrongdoing. He has also said he will be better at
building bridges with Moscow than with the West.
"We will do our best to speed up and accelerate our
aspiration of achieving our ultimate goal, which is integration
into the European family," he told reporters after talks with
European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso and European
Council President Herman van Rompuy.
SELECTIVE JUSTICE
Barroso said democracy was about more than elections.
"Situations of selective justice should be avoided as they
could harm the country's image abroad and weaken the rule of
law," he said. "I've addressed this issue to the prime minister
and he responded to me in a very concrete way."
Ivanishvili did not respond to the criticism directly before
the media but said he had told Barroso that his government would
do its best to protect human rights and advance democracy.
A European Commission source said Ivanishvili and his
ministers were "trying to portray themselves as very
pro-European and pro-reform".
Ivanishvili is due to meet Rasmussen on Wednesday.
Ivanishvili's election victory in October ended the
nine-year dominance of Georgia by President Mikheil Saakashvili,
who had in 2008 secured a promise of NATO membership.
The country of 4.5 million is a transit country for Caspian
Sea oil and gas exports to Europe, but has been a focus of
tensions between Russia and the West.
Months after gaining its NATO promise, Georgia increased
qualms in Europe and NATO about letting it into Europe's
mainstream by going to war with Russia over the breakaway
regions of South Ossetia and Abkhazia, which Russia says are now
independent states.
The EU is pushing Georgia to make reforms in many areas,
including media freedom, the justice system and labour rights.
Ivanishvili and the EU leaders discussed progress in
negotiations on a cooperation treaty between Georgia and the EU,
including talks on a "deep and comprehensive" free trade area.
Barroso said he hoped the trade negotiations could be
completed before a planned summit of EU and eastern European
countries in Lithuania in late 2013, although that depended on
the pace of trade reforms in Georgia.
(Additional reporting by Jan Lopatka in Prague, Sebastian
Moffett in Brussels, Margarita Antidze in Tbilisi; Editing by
Kevin Liffey)