* Georgia fought brief war with Russia in 2008
* Georgia balances ties with West and Russia
* Georgia, NATO to create training, logistical centres
By Margarita Antidze
TBILISI, Oct 17 Georgia will not allow pressure
from Russia to stop it hosting a NATO training centre on its
territory or deter its plans to deepen ties with the West, the
former Soviet republic's defence minister said.
The South Caucasus country of 4.5 million, crossed by
pipelines that carry Caspian oil and gas from Azerbaijan to
Europe, went to war with Russia in 2008 and remains wary of
antagonising Moscow as it tries to move further out of its
orbit.
"Confrontation with Russia should be avoided. Georgia needs
stability," Defence Minister Irakly Alasania told Reuters in an
interview. "But we will never bow to the Russians ... to a
'diktat' from Russia on what is better for Georgia."
Georgia has watched closely as the conflict unfolded in
eastern Ukraine, where Russia annexed the Crimea peninsula in
February and pro-Russian separatists rose up in mid-April
against Ukrainian government forces.
The 2008 war between Moscow and Tbilisi was fought over
breakaway moves by the Georgian regions of South Ossetia and
Abkhazia, which are now under Russian control.
"We want Ukraine to be successful and in this regard we see
Russia's actions as the main threat to the security of the
region," the minister said in the interview on Thursday.
Russia has said it would regard NATO membership by Ukraine
as a security threat and has increasingly raised reservations
about Kiev's hopes of joining the European Union. It has also
imposed trade embargos in Georgia as it charted a pro-Western
course.
Alasania said that Georgia, which signed an association
agreement with the EU in June that deepens trade and political
ties, was pressing on with efforts to join NATO despite failing
this year to be granted a Membership Action Plan, a formal step
towards accession.
Georgia's former envoy to the United Nations and defence
minister since 2012, the 40-year-old said cooperation with NATO
would include hosting a training centre with the alliance.
"This centre will be jointly operated by NATO and Georgia
and it's going to be an additional layer of security and
defensive capability for Georgia," he said.
"It will be a Georgia-owned facility, but planning will be
jointly done with NATO."
He said NATO advisers would also help set up a separate
logistical centre to facilitate the training centre, with NATO
member states covering the bulk of the expenses for the creation
of both centres as well as the training and exercises.
Georgia's armed forces would receive further support from
the alliance by having senior NATO officers attached to the
army's general staff, he said.
Georgia has enjoyed a strong relationship with the United
States since securing independence from the Soviet Union in
1991, and showed its support for NATO by sending troops to fight
in Afghanistan.
Alasania said Tbilisi was ready to share its experience with
Iraq to help "build strong institutionalised armed forces
there" and was exploring ways to help as the United States
tackles Islamist fighters.
(Editing by Timothy Heritage and Louise Ireland)