Aug 7 Georgia Power Co on Tuesday sold $400 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $350 million. Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Goldman Sachs were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: GEORGIA POWER CO AMT $400 MLN COUPON 0.75 PCT MATURITY 8/10/2015 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.935 FIRST PAY 2/10/2013 MOODY'S A3 YIELD 0.772 PCT SETTLEMENT 8/10/2012 S&P SINGLE-A SPREAD 42 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH A-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 10 BPS