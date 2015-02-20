TBILISI Feb 20 Georgian authorities should not
use the justice system to settle political scores with the
former government of Mikheil Saakashvili, a European rights body
said on Friday.
Dozens of former officials, including the prime, defence and
interior ministers, have been arrested on charges including
abuse of power and corruption since ex-president Saakashvili's
party lost an election in October 2012.
"The demonisation of political competitors ... is not
healthy for a democracy, and the power to detain suspected
criminals must not be used, or appear to be used, to settle
political scores," said Pedro Agramunt, rapporteur of the
Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), after
visit to Georgia.
"I could not help getting the impression that this
(pre-trial detention) is part of a bitter campaign by the
current authorities against their predecessors," he said in a
statement on Friday.
On Wednesday, a Tbilisi court declined a bail request for
the city's former mayor Gigi Ugulava, who has been in pre-trial
detention on charges of money-laundering for almost eight
months. The maximum length of such detention in Georgia is nine
months.
PACE is the parliamentary arm of the 47-nation Council of
Europe, which promotes democracy and human rights across the
continent.
Saakashvili, wanted in Georgia on abuse of authority and
other charges, currently lives in Ukraine, where he holds a post
as presidential adviser. He left Georgia in November 2013 after
the end of his second presidential term.
Western countries have previously expressed concern that the
new government, first formed under the premiership of
Saakashvili's political rival, billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili,
has used selective justice and political persecution against
opponents.
Allies of Saakashvili, ousted at the polls by the Georgian
Dream, say the arrest of former leaders is politically
motivated.
Leaders of the coalition, who also have ambitions to develop
closer links with Western Europe and join the transatlantic NATO
military alliance, deny the prosecutions are political and say
defendants are granted fair trials.
PACE passed a resolution last year calling for fair trials
for former officials in the South Caucasus country of 4.5
million people, crossed by pipelines that carry Caspian oil and
gas to Europe.
Ukraine has refused Georgian requests to extradite
Saakashvili.
