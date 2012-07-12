* Tycoon says confiscation was illegal, assets belong to son

* None of Ivanishvili's assets sold in auction

By Margarita Antidze

TBILISI, July 12 A Georgian court appointed a manager to oversee the confiscated assets of billionaire opposition leader Bidzina Ivanishvili on Thursday, the latest twist in the confrontation between the government and opposition ahead of a parliamentary vote.

Ivanishvili, 56, whose fortune is estimated at $6.4 billion by Forbes magazine, has united opposition parties in the Caucasus state of 4.5 million into a Georgian Dream coalition, angering the government, which still leads the opinion polls.

National Enforcement Bureau (NEB) bailiffs said last month that Ivanishvili's Cartu Bank, JSC Cartu Group, and a 21.7-percent share in Progress Bank were seized after the tycoon refused to pay a multi-million dollar fine.

Vladimir Ugulava, former chairman of the board of directors at the Ukrainian PrivatBank's Georgian subsidiary, was appointed to manage the assets.

Also co-founder of Tbilisi-based think-tank Economic Policy Research Center (EPRC), Ugulava has held senior posts since 2001 at the Georgian Anti-corruption Bureau and also served as a member of the National Security Council of Georgia.

"While the debtor will remain the owner of the property, the new manager will enjoy all the rights of an owner until the termination of the forced management regime," NEB said in a statement.

Ivanishvili's assets were put up for sale with a starting price of 151.9 million lari ($92.6 million) for the Cartu Group, and 3.6 million lari for the Progress Bank stake. The online auction closed on July 10 without a single bid.

Ivanishvili said the asset confiscation was illegal because he had passed all the shares in the companies to his son.

State authorities, however, have recognised Ivanishvili as the official owner as the asset transfer was not registered with the Georgian National Bank.

Last month, police seized satellite dishes from a firm owned by Ivanishvili's brother Alexander, who they suspected of giving the dishes away to win votes for Ivanishvili's coalition challenging President Mikheil Saakashvili's party in the election.

FINES

The state audit agency ruled the free distribution of satellite dishes with a loan from Ivanishvili violated party funding rules, and he was fined 63.1 million lari.

In a separate case, Ivanishvili was fined 11.2 million lari, which brought the total penalty to 74.3 million lari.

In an apparent effort to ease tension, Georgia's parliament approved amendments to the electoral code that requires all cable providers to carry all channels in the run-up to a parliamentary election in October.

Saakashvili became the West's darling when he rose to power after the bloodless "rose revolution" that toppled Eduard Shevardnadze in 2003.

But opponents have since accused him of curbing political freedom and criticise him for leading Georgia into a brief, disastrous war with Russia in August 2008. (Editing by Nastassia Astrasheuskaya and Sophie Hares)