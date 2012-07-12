* Tycoon says confiscation was illegal, assets belong to son
* None of Ivanishvili's assets sold in auction
By Margarita Antidze
TBILISI, July 12 A Georgian court appointed a
manager to oversee the confiscated assets of billionaire
opposition leader Bidzina Ivanishvili on Thursday, the latest
twist in the confrontation between the government and opposition
ahead of a parliamentary vote.
Ivanishvili, 56, whose fortune is estimated at $6.4 billion
by Forbes magazine, has united opposition parties in the
Caucasus state of 4.5 million into a Georgian Dream coalition,
angering the government, which still leads the opinion polls.
National Enforcement Bureau (NEB) bailiffs said last month
that Ivanishvili's Cartu Bank, JSC Cartu Group, and a
21.7-percent share in Progress Bank were seized after the tycoon
refused to pay a multi-million dollar fine.
Vladimir Ugulava, former chairman of the board of directors
at the Ukrainian PrivatBank's Georgian subsidiary, was appointed
to manage the assets.
Also co-founder of Tbilisi-based think-tank Economic Policy
Research Center (EPRC), Ugulava has held senior posts since 2001
at the Georgian Anti-corruption Bureau and also served as a
member of the National Security Council of Georgia.
"While the debtor will remain the owner of the property, the
new manager will enjoy all the rights of an owner until the
termination of the forced management regime," NEB said in a
statement.
Ivanishvili's assets were put up for sale with a starting
price of 151.9 million lari ($92.6 million) for the Cartu Group,
and 3.6 million lari for the Progress Bank stake. The online
auction closed on July 10 without a single bid.
Ivanishvili said the asset confiscation was illegal because
he had passed all the shares in the companies to his son.
State authorities, however, have recognised Ivanishvili as
the official owner as the asset transfer was not registered with
the Georgian National Bank.
Last month, police seized satellite dishes from a firm owned
by Ivanishvili's brother Alexander, who they suspected of
giving the dishes away to win votes for Ivanishvili's coalition
challenging President Mikheil Saakashvili's party in the
election.
FINES
The state audit agency ruled the free distribution of
satellite dishes with a loan from Ivanishvili violated party
funding rules, and he was fined 63.1 million lari.
In a separate case, Ivanishvili was fined 11.2 million lari,
which brought the total penalty to 74.3 million lari.
In an apparent effort to ease tension, Georgia's parliament
approved amendments to the electoral code that requires all
cable providers to carry all channels in the run-up to a
parliamentary election in October.
Saakashvili became the West's darling when he rose to power
after the bloodless "rose revolution" that toppled Eduard
Shevardnadze in 2003.
But opponents have since accused him of curbing political
freedom and criticise him for leading Georgia into a brief,
disastrous war with Russia in August 2008.
