TBILISI, July 17 The Georgian parliament on
Friday passed a bill that would strip the central bank of its
supervisory functions over banks, a move critics say could erode
its independence.
The proposed law, which was passed by 80 votes to 19 and
would transfer banking supervision to a separate agency, has
been criticised by international financial institutions,
business associations, opposition parties and civil society
groups.
President Georgy Margvelashvili has indicated he would veto
it, although the ruling coalition can overturn his veto as it
holds a majority in the parliament.
The new agency would be in charge of monitoring and
oversight of the banking sector and other financial
institutions, functions currently carried out by the central
bank.
The agency is expected to be governed by a seven-member
board, where the central bank's president and one other member
of its board would take two seats. Five other seats would be
occupied by candidates nominated by the government and confirmed
by the parliament.
Senior politicians in the ruling Georgian Dream coalition
have criticised central bank chief Georgy Kadagidze, the only
high-ranking official left from the administration of former
president Mikheil Saakashvili.
The government denies the proposal is politically motivated.
The former Soviet republic's economy has been battered by a
plunge in the Russian rouble and the conflict in Ukraine.
Declining foreign investment and lower exports and remittances
are also contributing to a rising current account deficit.
"Such an experiment can seriously harm the banking sector,
as well as the stability of the financial system," said David
Onoprishvili, an opposition member of parliament.
The International Monetary Fund, European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development, Asian Development Bank and World
Bank have called on Georgia to keep banking supervision inside
the central bank.
"We believe that enacting the amendments ... would weaken
the independence and quality of banking supervision in Georgia,
threaten banking sector stability, and undermine prospects for
sustained growth," the institutions said in a letter to the
prime minister and parliamentary speaker.
