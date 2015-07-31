TBILISI, July 31 Georgian President Georgy Margvelashvili on Friday vetoed a widely-criticised bill that would strip the central bank of its supervisory functions over the banking sector.

International financial institutions, business associations, opposition parties and civil society groups have criticised the proposed law that would transfer banking supervision to a separate agency, saying it could be prone to political meddling.

The ruling coalition, however, holds enough votes in parliament to overturn Margvelashvili's veto and is likely to do it after passing the law on July 17.

"Hasty decisions may have an impact on country's macroeconomic stability and efficient implementation of monetary policy," Margvelashvili said in a televised statement justifying his veto.

"We also note that as a result of these changes, the central bank's constitutional functions to facilitate efficient operation of the financial sector may be questioned."

The president sent his own version of the bill to the parliament and said it provided "an optimal option" for addressing the issue of banking supervision and included recommendations "of the relevant stakeholders."

The International Monetary Fund, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, Asian Development Bank and World Bank all called on Georgia to keep banking supervision within the central bank.

"We believe that enacting the amendments ... would weaken the independence and quality of banking supervision in Georgia, threaten banking sector stability and undermine prospects for sustained growth," they said in a joint letter to Georgia's prime minister and parliamentary speaker.

But their Georgian Dream ruling coalition has often been critical of the central bank chief Georgy Kadagidze, the only high-ranking official left from the administration of Georgia's former president Mikheil Saakashvili.

The government denies, however, that the proposal has a hidden political agenda.

Kadagidze criticised the bill this week and said enacting it would weaken the central bank and damage the banking sector and investment climate.

According to the proposed bill, the new agency would be in charge of monitoring and oversight of the banking sector and other financial institutions.

It would be governed by a seven-member board, where the central bank's president and one other board member would take two seats. Five other seats would be occupied by candidates nominated by the government and confirmed by the parliament. (Editing by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Tom Heneghan)