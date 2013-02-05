TBILISI Feb 5 Georgia's prime minister said on
Tuesday he would skip President Mikheil Saakashvili's annual
address to parliament this week, snubbing a rival he eclipsed by
leading an opposition coalition to victory in an October
election.
Bidzina Ivanishvili's blunt promise to stay away from
Saakashvili's speech on Friday reflects tension between the
ascendant billionaire premier and the long-ruling president who
is barred from seeking re-election in October.
"What new he is going to say? He will probably be telling us
lies again," Ivanishvili told a news conference. "Saakashvili's
era is over. Era of lies is over in Georgia."
Saakashvili's acceptance last year of his party going into
opposition to Ivanishvili's Georgian Dream coalition marked the
country's first peaceful transfer of power between rival parties
in Georgia since the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991.
Saakashvili will address the parliament for the last time
before his term ends. It will also be his first address to a
parliament dominated by his adversaries.
Critics of Saakashvili, who has dominated the South Caucasus
republic for nine years, say he has centralised too much power
in his hands, flouted human rights and stifled dissent.
Reports of prisoner abuses led to protests in the country of
4.5 million just before the parliamentary election, eventually
helping Ivanishvili to win.
The new authorities have arrested dozens of former senior
officials they say were involved in rights violations and other
crimes in the country, which serves as a conduit for Caspian Sea
energy supplies to Europe.
Since taking office, Ivanishvili, who made his fortune in
Russia, has pledged to work to improve relations with Moscow
severed over a 2008 war that left Georgia's Soviet-era overlord
recognising two breakaway regions as independent states.
But Moscow on Monday agreed to lift an embargo on Georgian
wine and salty mineral water Borjomi, which should soon begin
flowing back to Russia.
(Reporting by Margarita Antidze, editing by Gabriela Baczynska
and Mark Heinrich)