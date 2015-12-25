TBILISI Dec 25 Georgian Foreign Minister Georgy
Kvirikashvili was nominated for the post of the ex-Soviet
state's prime minister on Friday after Irakly Garibashvili
resigned this week less than a year before parliamentary
elections.
Kvirikashvili, 48, who is also first deputy prime minister,
was backed by the ruling Georgian Dream coalition. His candidacy
will now be submitted to the president and approved by
parliament, but the procedure is a formality.
Garibashvili gave no specific reason for his resignation,
but opposition politicians linked it to a decline in the
popularity of Georgian Dream which faces an election in October
next year.
Kvirikashvili became deputy premier and economy minister
after former premier Bidzina Ivanishvili's Georgian Dream
defeated former President Mikheil Saakashvili's party in an
election in October 2012 and took control both of the government
and legislature.
He was appointed as foreign minister in September 2015.
Kvirikashvili spent most of his career in financial and
banking sectors and was director general of Ivanishvili's Cartu
Bank in 2006-2011.
Kvirikashvili has to submit the new cabinet list to
parliament and analysts do not rule out changes in the
government.
The opposition blames the government for mounting economic
problems in the former Soviet republic of 3.7 million, which is
the subject of geopolitical rivalry between Russia and the West.
The ruling coalition's support rating has fallen sharply to
18 percent this month from 42 percent in August 2014, according
to a recent opinion poll.
