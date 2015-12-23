Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili attends a meeting with U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon during the United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations in Manhattan, New York, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/Files

TBILISI Georgian Prime Minister Irakly Garibashvili said on Wednesday he had resigned in a surprise move less than a year ahead of a parliamentary election.

"I've made a decision today to resign from the post of prime minister. ... I'm leaving this position today, but will remain a loyal soldier of my motherland," Garibashvili said in a televised address to the nation.

(Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Alexander Winning)