* Chief prosecutor says will step down this month
* Departure cleans slate for new PM after criticisms
* EU has urged Georgia not to arrest outgoing president
* Concern for stability in region with oil, gas pipelines
By Margarita Antidze
TBILISI, Nov 7 Georgia's chief prosecutor
announced his resignation on Thursday in a sign of divisions in
the ruling coalition over reforms of the judiciary before a new
prime minister and president take office.
Archil Kbilashvili's departure is sensitive because the
Georgian Dream coalition faces criticism in the West over the
arrest of political rivals since it won power last year, and is
under pressure from Europe not to settle scores with outgoing
President Mikheil Saakasvhili by prosecuting him.
The European Union warned Georgia last month not to pursue
"politically motivated justice". It fears the arrest of
Saakashvili might threaten stability in the South Caucasus
country where pipelines carry Caspian oil and gas to Europe.
Kbilashvili, whose office has a role in such high-level
prosecutions, told reporters he would leave after newly elected
President Georgy Margvelashvili takes office on Nov. 17.
He said he had no big dispute with Irakly Garibashvili, who
will take over as prime minister this month, but there were
differences over "priorities, challenges and reforms that have
to be carried out in the law enforcement area".
Margvelashvili's victory in a presidential election last
month gave Georgian Dream control of the government, parliament
and presidency of the former Soviet republic of 4.5 million
people for the first time.
But political uncertainty lingers because Prime Minister
Bidzina Ivanishvili is quitting voluntarily to make way for
Garibashvili - currently the interior minister, saying his job
is done now that his rival Saakashvili is leaving office.
Kbilashvili initiated the arrest of dozens of former
officials, including ex-prime minister Vano Merabishvili and
former defence minister Bacho Akhalaia. But his office has been
criticised over its handling of some of the cases.
"Kbilashvili was not a strong figure ... The government is
now trying to shift the people's attention away from mistakes
and problems," said Georgy Tevdoradze, an opposition
parliamentarian from Saakashvili's United National Movement.
Ivanishvili made punishment of former officials involved in
crime, corruption or human rights violations a priority, as well
as seeking better ties with both Russia - with whom it fought a
short war in 2008 - and the European Union.
Kbilashvili's departure will allow Garibashvili to start
with a clean slate, political analyst Helen Khoshtaria said.
"Kbilashvili's resignation means that the government is
trying to blame him for failures in the process of the so-called
restoration of justice," she said.
She said it was too early to say how the resignation would
affect reforms of the judiciary, which Saakashvili also failed
to carry out during his decade-long rule. That would be more
clear, she said, when Kbilashvili's replacement is named.
(Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Timothy
Heritage/Mark Heinrich)