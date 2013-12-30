TBILISI Dec 30 Georgia's chief prosecutor
resigned on Monday, a week after an allegation that he has a
criminal record and less than six weeks after taking office.
Otar Partskhaladze is a member of the ruling Georgian Dream
coalition. The West has criticised the government for arresting
political rivals and Europe is trying to prevent it from
prosecuting former President Mikheil Saakashvili.
Last week the mayor Tbilisi, Gigi Ugulava, a close ally of
Saakashvili, said Partskhaladze had been convicted of robbery in
Germany in 2001. Partskhaladze says he was convicted only of
"verbal altercation" with a policeman.
"Because of questions that have arisen over my biography, I
feel obligated to respect and to take into consideration public
opinion and to leave the post of chief prosecutor," he said in a
written statement.
Senior Georgian Dream officials and government ministers
said that allegations against Partskhaladze were aimed at
undermining efforts to investigate a number of high-profile
criminal cases against former officials.
His resignation was accepted by Prime Minister Irakly
Garibashvili, who said that it was "a dignified step".
Ugulava was suspended from office on Dec. 22 after being
charged with corruption. He denies the charges.
