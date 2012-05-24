* Georgia blames "challenging market conditions"
* Follows O1 Properties pulling London IPO this month
By Kylie MacLellan and Polina Devitt
LONDON/MOSCOW, May 24 Georgia postponed a
planned London listing of its state railways monopoly on
Thursday, dealing a fresh blow to IPO markets as investors
struggle with volatile share prices and reel from the debacle of
Facebook's flotation last week.
It is a setback to the London Stock Exchange, which
has seen little initial public offering (IPO) activity over the
past year as stock markets struggle with worries about euro zone
debt. Earlier this month Russian real estate investor O1
Properties pulled its listing due to choppy
markets.
Georgia also blamed its decision on volatile markets, with
uncertainty over the future of Greece deterring investors from
taking the risk of putting money into IPOs and emerging markets.
"An illiquid asset from Georgia, when the markets are the
way they are, is always going to be very challenging," said one
source close to the deal.
Georgian Prime Minister Nika Gilauri said there was no
direct link between the government's decision to postpone the
railways IPO, and the troubles surrounding Facebook's high
profile IPO in New York last week, as they were targeting
different investors.
"But at the same time all investors, who are interested in
IPOs in general, got more frustrated after Facebook," Gilauri
told Reuters by telephone. "They think that if Facebook, one of
the most successful companies in the world, did not do well,
Georgian Railway has no serious chances."
Shares in Facebook have fallen 15 percent below its IPO
price following a messy debut.
Georgia had planned to raise up to $250 million by selling
as much as a quarter of Georgian Railway, as it looked to boost
the company's international profile and fund its long-term
development.
"We realized that the price would not be high enough due to
the current situation on the markets," Gilauri said, adding that
the company would go ahead with the IPO or issue Eurobonds as
soon as the situation improved.
With markets wobbly, the company and its advisors had made
every effort to improve the chances of a successful offering,
including doubling the usual marketing period to gather as much
feedback as possible from investors. The country's prime
minister even joined management teams on investor roadshows.
But with concerns over Greece intensifying since an
inconclusive election this month, investors have become
increasingly reluctant to take risk. IPOs are considered at the
riskier end of the investment scale as they involve taking a
punt on companies with little or no public track record.
Britain's FTSE-100 index of blue chip stocks has
fallen around 3 percent since the company, which provides mainly
freight services, set its price range last week.
"I would (have been) very surprised if they could do it on
these markets," said a buy-side analyst from a Russian fund.
There was good interest in the stock, with several strategic
investors putting in orders, including one committing $80
million, said the source close to the deal, but it had not been
enough to fill the order books by the time they closed on
Wednesday.
The company, which is involved in developing new routes such
as the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars project providing a corridor from the
Caspian Sea through Azerbaijan and Georgia to Turkey, saw its
revenues rise 18 percent to $283 million in 2011.
Citigroup and Goldman Sachs were acting as
joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners for the sale.