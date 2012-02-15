Qatar remains committed to oil supply cut deal -minister
DUBAI, June 11 Qatar's energy minister said on Sunday Qatar remained committed to an oil output cut deal agreed upon by OPEC and non-OPEC producers last month.
TBILISI Feb 15 Georgia's central bank kept its key interest rate at 6.50 percent on Wednesday as inflation was on track to meet the government's target for this year.
The central bank last cut the refinancing rate in January.
Consumer prices rose 0.5 percent in January compared to the previous month after a 0.6 percent increase in December. In year-on-year terms, inflation in January was 0.5 percent compared to 2.0 percent in December.
The government's full-year inflation target stands at 7.0 percent in 2012. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; editing by Andrey Ostroukh)
