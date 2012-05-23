BRIEF-Blackrock Capital Investment reports public offering of convertible notes due 2022
* Blackrock Capital Investment Corporation announces public offering of convertible notes due 2022
TBILISI May 23 Georgia's central bank cut its key refinancing rate to 6.00 percent from 6.25 percent on Wednesday after monthly and annual inflation came below the government's target.
The central bank last cut the refinancing rate by 25 basis points in April after keeping it unchanged since January.
Year-on-year, consumer prices fell 2.1 in April after a 2.2 percent decline in March.
The government's full-year inflation target for 2012 stands in a range of 6.0-7.0 percent. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)
* Blackrock Capital Investment Corporation announces public offering of convertible notes due 2022
WASHINGTON, June 7 The U.S. Labor Department this week took preliminary steps toward potentially recrafting the fiduciary rule, which requires brokers who offer retirement advice to act in their customers' best interest.