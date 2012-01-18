TBILISI Jan 18 Georgia's central bank cut its main interest rate to 6.50 percent from 6.75 percent on Wednesday, as monthly inflation slowed in December.

The central bank has now cut refinancing rates six times since February last year, reducing the rate from the 8.00 percent level where it stood at that time.

Consumer prices rose 0.6 percent in December, down from 0.7 percent increase in November. Annual inflation in December was 2.0 percent, compared to 1.9 percent in November.

The full-year government inflation forecast for 2011 stands at 7.0 percent. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; editing by)