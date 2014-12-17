TBILISI Dec 17 Georgia's central bank on
Wednesday kept its key refinancing rate unchanged at 4 percent,
after data showed annual inflation below the government's 2014
target.
The central bank kept the refinancing rate at 4 percent in
November, September, August, June, May and March after raising
it from 3.75 percent in February. It did not hold a meeting in
April.
Consumer prices rose 2.8 percent year-on-year in November
after rising 3.4 percent year-on-year in October. In
month-on-month terms, consumer prices declined 0.1 percent in
November, down from 0.3 percent monthly inflation in October.
The government targets 2014 inflation in the former Soviet
South Caucasus republic of 4 percent.
(Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Elizabeth Piper)