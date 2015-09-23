(Adds central bank statement)
By Margarita Antidze
TBILISI, Sept 23 Georgia's central bank carried
out the largest rate increase so far this year on Wednesday,
indicating that it is worried about increasing inflation and its
effect on the domestic currency.
The bank raised its key refinancing rate to 7 percent from 6
percent, after raising it by 0.5 percentage points four times
earlier this year. The new rate is already higher than the rate
of 6.5 percent the bank had signalled earlier it would like to
reach by the end of 2015.
Inflation in Georgia stood at 5.4 percent year-on-year in
August, up from 4.9 percent in July and threatening the
government's 5 to 6 percent target for 2015. Monthly inflation
in August was 1 percent, up from 0.2 percent deflation in July.
"The monetary policy decision is based the macroeconomic
forecast, which sees a rise in inflationary expectations amid
depreciation of the lari currency to dollar," the central bank
said in a statement.
"The central bank monetary policy's further dynamics will
depend on inflationary expectation dynamics, economic activity
growth trends as well as global and regional economic
environment."
Georgia's central bank chief, Georgy Kadagidze, told Reuters
on Tuesday he did not expect the lari to come under further
pressure after the bank sold $29.96 million to support the
national currency.
"Inflationary expectations are a big challenge now," he
said. "Our monetary policy will be equal to these challenges."
The lari was trading at 2.4086 per dollar on Tuesday,
gaining from 2.4499 on Monday but much weaker than its 1.75 in
early November 2014.
Georgia's economy has been battered by weakness in Russia's
rouble and fighting in Ukraine, along with declining exports and
remittances from abroad and a rising current account deficit.
The former Soviet republic's foreign exchange reserves have
fallen by $236 million since the beginning of this year, after
being used to bolster the weakening currency and for foreign
debt repayments. They stood at $2.463 billion as of Sept. 1.
The bank is due to hold its next monetary policy meeting on
Nov. 4.
(Editing by Lidia Kelly, Larry Kin)