TBILISI Nov 19 Georgia's central bank on
Wednesday kept its key refinancing rate unchanged at 4 percent,
after data showed annual inflation below the government's 2014
target.
The central bank had kept the refinancing at 4.00 percent in
September, August, June, May and March after raising it from
3.75 percent in February. It did not hold a meeting in April.
Consumer prices rose 3.4 percent year-on-year in October
after rising 4.8 percent year-on-year in September. In
month-on-month terms, consumer prices rose 0.3 percent in
October, down from 1.2 percent monthly inflation in September.
The government targets 2014 inflation in the former Soviet
South Caucasus republic at 4.0 percent.
