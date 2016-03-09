BRIEF-First Midwest Bancorp raised quarterly cash dividend by 11 pct to $0.10 per share
* Increases quarterly cash dividend by 11 percent to $0.10 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TBILISI, March 9 Georgia's central bank kept its key refinancing rate unchanged at 8 percent on Wednesday.
The central bank raised its key rate steeply in 2015 to control inflation and support the lari currency.
Inflation in the former Soviet country stood at 5.6 percent year-on-year in February, exceeding the 5 percent target set by the central bank for 2016. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Alexander Winning; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Jack Stubbs)
