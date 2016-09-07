(Adds background, date of next rate meeting)

TBILISI, Sept 7 Georgia's central bank cut its key refinancing rate to 6.5 percent from 6.75 percent on Wednesday, after inflation eased in August.

Inflation in the South Caucasus nation was at 0.9 percent year-on-year in August, down from 5.4 percent the same month a year ago. That is within the 5 percent target set by the government for 2016.

Consumer prices in Georgia rose by 0.4 percent in August in month-on-month terms after rising by 0.2 percent in July.

The bank will hold its next monetary policy committee on Oct. 26, 2016.