TBILISI, April 27 Georgia's central bank cut its key refinancing rate to 7.5 percent from 8 percent on Wednesday amid strengthening of the national currency and in an effort to preserve financial stability.

Inflation in the South Caucasus country stood at 4.1 percent year-on-year in March, up from 2.6 percent in March 2015, but down from 5.6 percent in February 2016 and within the 5 percent target set by the government for 2016.

Consumer prices in Georgia declined by 0.3 percent in March in month-on-month terms after growing by 0.1 percent in February. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; editing by Polina Devitt)