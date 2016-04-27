BRIEF-Westpac Banking Corp comments on impact of new major bank tax on co
* updated market on new major bank budget deficit repair levy ('levy') announced in 2017 federal budget
TBILISI, April 27 Georgia's central bank cut its key refinancing rate to 7.5 percent from 8 percent on Wednesday amid strengthening of the national currency and in an effort to preserve financial stability.
Inflation in the South Caucasus country stood at 4.1 percent year-on-year in March, up from 2.6 percent in March 2015, but down from 5.6 percent in February 2016 and within the 5 percent target set by the government for 2016.
Consumer prices in Georgia declined by 0.3 percent in March in month-on-month terms after growing by 0.1 percent in February. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; editing by Polina Devitt)
* updated market on new major bank budget deficit repair levy ('levy') announced in 2017 federal budget
SEOUL, May 22 A South Korean retail giant has shelved controversial expansion plans, while a large bank made hundreds of contract jobs permanent after President Moon Jae-in took office vowing to reform the family-run conglomerates that dominate the economy.