TBILISI, Sept 24 Georgia's central bank on Wednesday kept its key refinancing rate unchanged at 4.00 percent, after data showed annual inflation below the government's 2014 target.

The central bank had kept the refinancing at 4.00 percent in August, June, May and March after raising it from 3.75 percent in February.

Consumer prices rose 3.4 percent year-on-year in August after rising 2.8 percent year-on-year in July. In month-on-month terms, consumer prices rose 0.5 percent in August.

The government targets 2014 inflation in the former Soviet South Caucasus republic at 4.0 percent. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Thomas Grove)