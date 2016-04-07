BRIEF-Sta Lucia Land says qtrly net income 200.7 mln pesos vs 189.4 mln pesos
* Qtrly net income 200.7 million pesos versus 189.4 million pesos
TBILISI, April 7 Georgia's foreign exchange reserves rose to $2.457 billion as of April 1 from $2.426 billion a month earlier, the central bank said on Thursday.
The central bank sold $60 million on the foreign exchange market in January to support the ailing lari currency and had no interventions in February. It bought $15 million at two currency auctions in March amid a strengthening of the lari.
Reserves were down to $2.521 billion at the end of 2015 from $2.699 billion at the beginning of last year mainly due to forex market interventions. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Alexander Winning)
May 22 Indian shares closed marginally higher on Monday, with consumer stocks leading the gains as sentiment remained upbeat after the government finalised rates for the upcoming Goods and Services Tax.