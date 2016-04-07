TBILISI, April 7 Georgia's foreign exchange reserves rose to $2.457 billion as of April 1 from $2.426 billion a month earlier, the central bank said on Thursday.

The central bank sold $60 million on the foreign exchange market in January to support the ailing lari currency and had no interventions in February. It bought $15 million at two currency auctions in March amid a strengthening of the lari.

Reserves were down to $2.521 billion at the end of 2015 from $2.699 billion at the beginning of last year mainly due to forex market interventions. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Alexander Winning)