TBILISI May 6 Georgia's foreign exchange reserves rose slightly to $2.4568 billion as of May 1 from $2.4567 billion a month earlier, the central bank said on Friday.

The central bank sold $60 million on the foreign exchange market in January to support the lari currency and made no interventions in February.

It bought $15 million at two currency auctions in March, $40 million at three auctions in April and another $20 million on Thursday amid a strengthening of the lari.

Reserves were down to $2.521 billion at the end of 2015 from $2.699 billion at the beginning of last year mainly due to forex market interventions. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Alexander Winning)