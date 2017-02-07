TBILISI Feb 7 Georgia's total foreign exchange reserves rose to $2.797 billion as of Feb. 1 from $2.757 billion a month earlier and from $2.448 billion a year ago, the central bank said on Tuesday.

The central bank has sold $280 million on the foreign exchange market to support the lari currency and bought $278.35 million last year. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; editing by Katya Golubkova)