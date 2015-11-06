TBILISI Nov 6 Georgia's foreign exchange reserves declined to $2.449 billion as of Oct. 31, down from $2.464 billion a month earlier, the central bank said on Friday.

Reserves have fallen by $250 million since the beginning of the year. The central bank set the lari's official exchange rate for Friday at 2.3959 per dollar, compared with 1.75 a year ago. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Jack Stubbs)